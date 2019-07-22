Roxbury man accused in fatal hit-and-run in Somerville pleads not guilty

He stood silently beside his lawyer during the proceedings.

Zewdu Abate Gedamu, 64, appeared in Somerville District Court dressed in a white shirt and gray suit to answer to charges of leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury or death and a crosswalk violation.

SOMERVILLE -- The driver charged in the deadly hit-and-run crash this weekend that killed 52-year-old Cheryl Pauline Richards was arraigned Monday morning.

Judge Maurice R. Flynn said Gedamu could remain free on $1,000 cash bail that he previously posted but he will have to surrender his passport. He will also not be allowed to drive without a valid license or consume any alcohol or drugs.

A probable cause hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 16.

Gedamu was driving a 2008 Mercedes-Benz E350 southbound on Mystic Avenue at about 8 p.m. Saturday when he allegedly hit Richards in a crosswalk, according to State Police.

Gedamu allegedly left the scene of the crash and then turned himself in to police Sunday morning.

Richards was taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

