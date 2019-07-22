Stoneham man charged with trafficking fentanyl

A Stoneham man was charged with fentanyl trafficking in federal court in Boston, the US Attorney’s office said Monday.

Alexis Baez, 52, allegedly engaged in six separate drug sales of fentanyl powder to an undercover law enforcement agent from February to April, officials said.

The charges include one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and two counts of possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl, officials said.