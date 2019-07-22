Tornado warning issued for parts of Cape Cod
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for several towns on Cape Cod, including Yarmouth and Falmouth. The warning is in effect until 10:45 p.m. Monday.
Tornado Warning including South Yarmouth MA, East Falmouth MA, West Yarmouth MA until 10:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/WhDx5wWGom— NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) July 23, 2019
This is an ongoing story and may be updated.
Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells.