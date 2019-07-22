scorecardresearch

Tornado warning issued for parts of Cape Cod

By Peter Bailey-Wells Globe Staff,Updated July 22, 2019, a few seconds ago

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for several towns on Cape Cod, including Yarmouth and Falmouth. The warning is in effect until 10:45 p.m. Monday.

This is an ongoing story and may be updated.

