Walsh could testify in City Hall corruption case

Not everyone on a witness list will necessarily be called to testify. Judge Leo T. Sorokin told jurors that Walsh and several other high-profile city leaders, such as former Boston Police Commissioner William Evans, were people “who will testify in this trial or about who you might hear testimony.”

Walsh’s name was among dozens of potential witnesses read to a federal jury Monday, an indication that he could be called to take the stand. If Walsh were to testify, it would be the first time that a sitting mayor in Boston has taken the stand in a criminal trial in nearly 100 years.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh could be called to testify in the City Hall corruption case that began Monday, dragging him into a politically charged case he has tried to downplay.

Still, Walsh’s name raises the prospect of the spectacle of a sitting mayor being asked questions under oath about the alleged corruption of two of his top aides.

The aides, Timothy Sullivan and Kenneth Brissette, are accused of pressuring Crash Line Productions, a concert promoter, to hire union stagehands at the annual Boston Calling music festival in 2014, lest the promoter risk losing lucrative permits and an extension of its licensing agreement.

The trial could show how aggressively City Hall advocated for union jobs under Walsh, a former labor leader who was twice elected with overwhelming support from organized labor.

The aides were indicted in 2016 and were suspended with pay for nearly two years until the case was dismissed in March by Sorokin, who initially ruled that in order to prove extortion, prosecutors needed to show Sullivan and Brissette personally benefited from securing the jobs.

The First Circuit Court of Appeals subsequently ruled that that definition of extortion was too narrow, giving new life to the case and causing a headache for Walsh who has insisted that his administration never strong-armed businesses for union jobs.

Walsh also has avoided questions over whether he testified in the grand jury that convened in 2016 to investigate the case.

The last time a sitting mayor testified at a criminal trial was June 1924, when Mayor James Curley was called by Middlesex prosecutors to testify against two lawyers, Daniel Coakley and William Corcoran, the county’s former district attorney. Coincidentally, both men were charged with conspiracy after they were accused of extorting $100,000 from movie executives who had gone to a scandalous party filled with booze and underage girls at a Woburn mansion.

Coakley was accused of telling them he could help make sure the scandal wouldn’t result in charges by then Middlesex District Attorney Nathan A. Tufts.

Curley was called to testify about his role in arranging the initial meeting between Coakley and one of the executives.

Coakley and Corcoran were both acquitted following 25 hours of deliberations.

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Maria Cramer can be reached at mcramer@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @globemcramer.