Wellesley man charged with taking inappropriate recording of minor

A 60-year-old Wellesley man was charged Monday with recording inappropriate footage of a minor, officials said.

Police received a report on July 9 that a man may have photographed a child from a shower at the Boston Sports Clubs gym on Great Plain Avenue, police said. Authorities later identified the man suspect as Barry Williams.

After searching Williams’ Washington Street home on Monday morning, police arrested Williams and charged him with secretly recording a child under the age of 18 in the nude or partially nude, officials said.