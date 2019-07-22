Woman charged with drunken driving in Lowell after allegedly striking bicyclist

A woman was arrested Sunday in Lowell after allegedly hitting a bicyclist while driving drunk, police said.

At around 9:05 p.m., Lowell police officers responded to 803 Rogers St. and found a man in the street with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle who hit the biker was identified as Jacquelyn Hopkinson, 26, of Dracut, Lowell police said in a statement.

Hopkinson was driving from Tewksbury to Lowell at a high rate of speed when she crashed into the cyclist, authorities said. Hopkinson appeared to be intoxicated at the scene and was arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol, police said.