2-alarm fire damages vacant home in Dorchester

Crews received a report around 7:45 p.m. of a fire at the 2 1/2 story home at 83 Park St., said Brian Alkins, a department spokesman.

A 2-alarm fire in Dorchester Tuesday night heavily damaged a vacant multi-family home on Park Street, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Damages are estimated at $350,000. There were no reported injuries.

“We don’t know if anyone lived there, it looked abandoned,” Alkins said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

