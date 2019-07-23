Boston Calling case begins with early mention of Mayor Walsh

“These defendants, Kenneth Brissette and Timothy Sullivan, forced a private company called Crash Line Productions to hire workers it did not need or want . . . as payback to a union that was a political supporter and ally of their boss, Mayor Martin J. Walsh,” Assistant US Attorney Kristina Barclay told a federal jury Tuesday morning.

Walsh’s aides, Kenneth Brissette and Timothy Sullivan, are the ones charged with extorting a concert promoter into hiring union labor at the popular Boston Calling festival. But it was clear from the start of the trial Tuesday that Walsh’s history as a former union leader elected with the widespread support of organized labor would serve as a key backdrop to a corruption case that has dogged his administration for five years.

It took less than two minutes for a federal prosecutor to mention Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s name in her opening argument.

Brissette, 54, and Sullivan, 39, are charged with conspiracy to commit extortion and extortion under the Hobbs Act, the federal law that defines the crime. Prosecutors acknowledged that neither man personally benefited from Crash Line’s ultimate decision in September 2014 to hire nine members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 11 to work at the Boston Calling concert on City Hall Plaza.

“It’s true that this is not a personal payoff case,” Barclay said. But, she said, the evidence will show they were motivated “to please their boss, the mayor, who owed a debt to the unions.”

Walsh could be called to testify in the corruption case. He has insisted he never ordered anyone to withhold permits to force the use of union labor.

Lawyers for Brissette and Sullivan said the two men were only doing their jobs when they asked Michael Snow and Brian Appel, the founders of Crash Line Productions, to hire union workers.

“They asked, not demanded, not threatened,” said William Kettlewell, Brissette’s lawyer.

Brissette, who is the city’s director of tourism, knew that members of the stage union were planning to stage a demonstration on City Hall Plaza, complete with a 15-foot inflatable rat, to protest Crash Line’s failure to hire union labor for the festival, Kettlewell said.

“The union turned the heat up,” Kettlewell said in his opening argument. “That, and that alone, is what led Mr. Brissette to pick up the phone and [say] . . . ‘Will you guys consider a few union people so we can avoid this demonstration? It’s going to be embarrassing for you and it’s going to be embarrassing for the city.’ ”

Neither Brissette nor Sullivan ever threatened to withhold city permits from Crash Line, said Thomas Kiley, Sullivan’s lawyer.

“The goal was to have a successful Boston Calling festival,” he said. “There were no explicit threats. There was no explicit use of force.”

Maria Cramer can be reached at mcramer@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @globemcramer.