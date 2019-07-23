Driver fatigue may have been a factor in N.H. trash truck crash, officials say

Driver fatigue may have caused a trash truck to rollover on Interstate 95 in North Hampton, N.H. around 1 p.m. Tuesday, spilling debris across the highway, New Hampshire State Police said.

Damion M. Lovely, 22, of Dover, N.H., drove the 2007 Isuzu truck off the right side of I-95 south, and lost control just before exit 2, State Police said in a press release.

The truck rolled over , blocking the right two lanes for one hour as the vehicle and trash was removed, according to State Police.