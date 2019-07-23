Driver fatigue may have been a factor in N.H. trash truck crash, officials say
Driver fatigue may have caused a trash truck to rollover on Interstate 95 in North Hampton, N.H. around 1 p.m. Tuesday, spilling debris across the highway, New Hampshire State Police said.
Damion M. Lovely, 22, of Dover, N.H., drove the 2007 Isuzu truck off the right side of I-95 south, and lost control just before exit 2, State Police said in a press release.
The truck rolled over , blocking the right two lanes for one hour as the vehicle and trash was removed, according to State Police.
Lovely was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he received treatment for minor injuries, according to State Police.
His passenger, Andrew D. Fogarty, 19, of Greenland, N.H., was uninjured, according to officials.
“All aspects of this collision are currently under investigation and driver fatigue appears to be a contributing factor,” police said in a statement.
