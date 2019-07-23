Maine man pleads guilty in death of stepdaughter

BELFAST, Maine — A Maine man pleaded guilty Monday to murder in the beating death of his 10-year-old stepdaughter, whose abuse sparked outrage and led to changes in the state child welfare system.

The state plans to seek a life prison sentence against 52-year-old Julio Carrillo, who entered his plea Monday in Waldo County Superior Court. He’s due to be sentenced next month.

He and the child’s mother, Sharon Carrillo, are accused of beating Marissa Kennedy before her death in February 2018 in Stockton Springs. They are also accused of trying to make it look like an accident.