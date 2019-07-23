Former Revere parking meter tech charged with stealing $1,377 in quarters

The former Revere lead parking technician will be arraigned on Wednesday in Chelsea District Court for allegedly stealing more than $1,300 from seven “smart” parking meters, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Tuesday.

Derek Paradis, 47, of Revere, is charged with larceny of over $250 , Rollins said in a statement.

He allegedly collected $1,377 in quarters from the meters, which were part of a pilot program, between August and September 2017, according to the statement.