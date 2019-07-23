Former Revere parking meter tech charged with stealing $1,377 in quarters
The former Revere lead parking technician will be arraigned on Wednesday in Chelsea District Court for allegedly stealing more than $1,300 from seven “smart” parking meters, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Tuesday.
Derek Paradis, 47, of Revere, is charged with larceny of over $250 , Rollins said in a statement.
He allegedly collected $1,377 in quarters from the meters, which were part of a pilot program, between August and September 2017, according to the statement.
The district attorney’s office started to investigate the city’s parking meter system after a city audit identified $90,000 in possible missing funds from the account, the Globe reported.
“When an individual misuses their position of trust to take advantage of the community they serve, it diminishes the efforts of all of our dedicated public servants,” Rollins said. “I’m committed to building strong relationships with our municipal and community partners to ensure that every public dollar goes toward its intended purpose.”
