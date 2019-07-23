Healey launches investigation into trucking company tied to N.H. motorcycle crash that killed seven

The company’s owner, Dartanyan Gasanov, told the Globe in the immediate aftermath of the crash that Zhukovskyy, 23, of West Springfield, had begun working for Westfield Transport three days before the crash on Route 2 in Randolph, N.H. Gasanov also said he was unaware of Zhukovskyy’s history of driving violations.

Healey’s office disclosed the investigation in a brief statement, adding that prosecutors couldn’t comment further because their work is incomplete.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey on Tuesday announced that her office has opened an investigation into Westfield Transport Inc., the trucking company that Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was driving for when he allegedly caused a horrific crash last month in New Hampshire that killed seven people on motorcycles .

Advertisement

In the past two years, the company racked up serious driver-related violations at a rate four times higher than the national average, federal records show.

Commercial vehicles undergo roadside inspections to determine whether they are in compliance with federal regulations, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s website.

Over the past 24 months, 48 inspections were conducted on drivers working for Westfield Transport Inc., records on the agency’s website show.

Ten of those inspections, or 20.8 percent, resulted in at least one “out-of-service” order, about four times the national average of about 5 percent, records show. An out-of-service order is issued as a result of serious violations.

Federal records for Westfield Transport listed no reported crashes that resulted in fatalities, injuries, or tows over the past two years.

Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles officials revealed that Zhukovskky should have been stripped of his commercial driver’s license weeks before the crash after he was arrested in East Windsor, Conn., on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Registry officials have acknowledged that they had received notifications from Connecticut’s registry about Zhukovskky’s arrest, but had failed to promptly review and suspend his commercial license. After the lapse was made public in late June, Registrar Erin Deveney resigned.

Advertisement

While examining the missed notification from Connecticut, Massachusetts transportation officials discovered that it had ignored thousands of alerts from other states about violations committed by local drivers. The notifications had been stored, apparently unopened, in mail bins at Registry headquarters in Quincy.

A short time later, the Registry disclosed it had also failed for years to notify other states when Massachusetts drivers ran afoul of local driving laws.

Zhukovskky has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of motor vehicle homicide and is being held without bail in New Hampshire.

Matt Rocheleau of the Globe staff contributed. Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.