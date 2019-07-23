Mayor Walsh at NAACP convention in Detroit; Boston will host in 2020

In a statement, Walsh’s office said the convention “is a five-day conference that brings together over 10,000 people including NAACP members and delegates from across the country. Under the theme, When We Fight, We Win, attendees will set the policy priorities for the coming year.”

Mayor Martin J. Walsh will travel to Detroit on Tuesday to attend the 110th annual NAACP National Convention, and he’ll formally accept an invitation to host next year’s event in Boston, his office said.

“Boston is home to one of the association’s earliest conferences in 1911 and the Boston Branch remains one of the strongest branches in the nation,” the civil rights group said in a March statement.

At 5 p.m. Tuesday, Walsh will host a reception in Detroit for all attendees who live in Boston and New England, according to his office. Then at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Walsh will accept the invitation to hold next year’s conference in Boston, his office said. He’ll be joined Wednesday by Tanisha Sullivan, president of the Boston NAACP branch, according to the advisory.

“I’m honored to attend the NAACP conference in Detroit this week, and formally accept an invitation to host the national conference in Boston next year,” Walsh said in the statement. “In 2020, I’m incredibly proud that Boston will host this crucial convention. I look forward to working with our partners to make this event an outstanding success, and invite all of our city to join me in letting our country’s top leaders on issues of race, equity and justice know how welcome they will be in Boston.”

