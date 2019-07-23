MBTA rail passengers face delays due to ‘equipment swaps’ during Tuesday commute

Train 100 eventually did leave, but Rockport line inbound train 104 was cancelled “due to a mechanical issue,’’ Keolis tweeted.

The delays started shortly after service began when Keolis tweeted that Rockport line train, which was scheduled to depart at 4:55 a.m., was not going to miss its start time “due to the late arrival of equipment caused by equipment swaps.”

For summertime travelers on the MBTA’s commuter rail lines, delays were commonplace Tuesday morning as system operator Keolis Commuter Services performed multiple “equipment swaps,’’ according to official Twitter accounts.

In an e-mail Keolis spokesman Justin Thompson offered this explanation.

“Equipment may sometimes need to be swapped out for a spare set or different set due to inspections revealing a need for service to equipment,’’ he wrote.

By 7:34 a.m., Keolis reported following delays:

- Fairmount line train 751 was delayed “due to late arrival of equipment caused by equipment swaps.” The train eventually departed for Readville some 25 minutes behind schedule.

- Newburyport train 153 was not ready to leave North Station on time due to “equipment swap.”

- Providence line train 803 left South Station late “due to the late arrival of equipment due to equipment swap.”

Subsequent postings were made for the Greenbush, Stoughton, Fitchburg and a second Fairmount line train that was delayed “due to multiple equipment swaps.”

But it wasn’t just the swaps slowing things done. According to Keolis, there was also a “signal issue” on the Providence, Fitchburg and Newburyport lines during the Tuesday morning commute.

