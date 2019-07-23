“I never thought I would be sitting here again,” Diatchenko said. He apologized to his friends and family, his lawyer, and the man he killed in 1981, Thomas Wharf.

But last year, Diatchenko was sent back to prison for violating his parole after he failed a breathalyzer test and joined a protest outside the prison where he was held, his lawyer said. On Tuesday, he again appeared before the state Parole Board, looking for another chance.

NATICK — Convicted of murder at 17, Gregory Diatchenko served more than 30 years in prison before his challenge to his mandatory life sentence led to a landmark Supreme Judicial Court ruling and his eventual parole.

“Being here makes me feel I have dishonored his memory,” Diatchenko said.

Diatchenko is now 55, the same age Wharf was when he killed him during a robbery in Kenmore Square. Wharf’s family did not speak at Tuesday’s hearing.

It was Diatchenko’s legal challenge that prompted the SJC’s 2013 ruling that sentencing minors to life in prison without the possibility of parole was unconstitutional because their brains are not fully developed.

Diatchenko was out on parole for 2½ years. He held steady jobs, spoke about criminal justice at colleges and law schools, and forged new friendships, he said.

But he also struggled — his mother’s long-term partner died of cancer four months after his release, he said. Diatchenko lived with his mother, but their already-fraught relationship deteriorated. His cousin’s daughter, with whom he was close, died of a drug overdose, and Diatchenko blamed himself for not saving her. He had health problems: herniated discs, severe pneumonia, and depression.

And he began drinking alcohol again, which parole board members and prosecutors described as a serious concern.

“He needs help, he needs more counseling,” said Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Paul Linn. “He needs it before he’s released back into the community.”

Parole board member Sheila Dupre said she was not surprised Diatchenko was back in prison.

“You spent a great portion of your 2 ½ years back out in the community deceiving the parole board,” she said.

The board did not make a decision Tuesday, and gave no timetable for one.

In a lengthy hearing, Diatchenko described when he began drinking again after a snowstorm in 2017. He was shoveling around his mother’s house in Roslindale, and his back hurt because of three herniated discs. The streets were empty, and in the distance he saw the sign for Atlas Liquors on Hyde Park Avenue, he recalled. He remembered snowstorms when he was a teenager, when he and his friends would drink stolen beers and shovel around the neighborhood for extra cash, he said.

Diatchenko went into the liquor store, browsed around, and bought a six-pack of tall Budweiser cans. It was the same kind of beer he drank the night he killed Wharf. He drank four or five of them that night, he said.

In May 2018, he returned to MCI-Norfolk for a protest with an activist group called Deeper Than Water, he said. At some point he grabbed a bullhorn and started talking about the prison.

“That it was a decrepit place, that it was toxic, that it was crumbling infrastructure,” Diatchenko said Tuesday.

Parole board member Tonomey Coleman read some of Diatchenko’s words back to him from a report.

“Can you guys hear me in there? I haven’t forgotten about you,” and “shut this [expletive] down!” he read.

“When I look back on this whole event, Mr. Coleman, I probably should not have been outside the prison,” Diatchenko said.

He was taken into custody that same month, the morning after he returned from burying his cousin’s daughter’s ashes in Maine, he said. He had drunk heavily the night before, and woke up to a phone call from his parole officer, he said. Diatchenko said he still smelled like alcohol so he ran to the bathroom, splashed water on his face and swished some mouthwash. He opened the door to two parole officers, who told him he needed to take a breathalyzer test because he had been out of state.

The test registered a .13, nearly twice the legal limit. He did not deny drinking heavily the night before, but questioned whether the mouthwash affected the reading, he said.

His lawyer, Lisa Newman-Polk, said she has been very clear with her client that, if he is released, he cannot drink again.

“There are no if, ands, or buts. He cannot use. He can’t drink alcohol, period,” she said. “His addiction is a life-long issue. Regardless of whether the parole board orders it, Greg needs to be sober for himself.”

Diatchenko conceded that, after three decades in prison, he should have asked the people around him for more support.

“I wanted to make up for the 34 years that I was out of society,” Diatchenko said. “I wanted to play catch-up. I wanted a job, I wanted a relationship. I wanted everything. I wanted to be accepted.”

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe .com or at 617-929-2043.