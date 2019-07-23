Three Boston residents killed amid deadly month on N.H. roadways

New Hampshire State Police identified the three Massachusetts residents killed in Sunday’s New London, N.H., crash, bringing to 21 the number of people who have died on New Hampshire roadways.

Sharon Nowrocki, 44, of West Roxbury; Angelo Rossi, 57, of Roslindale; and Kelly Rossi, 56, of Roslindale died on Interstate 95 Sunday when their vehicle swerved to avoid another car. None of the three were wearing seatbelts when their car rolled over and they were ejected, State Police said in a statement.

“In the state of New Hampshire, we’ve averaged about a 70 percent ejection rate for all our fatalities. Wearing a seatbelt is the right choice,” said New Hampshire State Police Captain William R. Haynes.