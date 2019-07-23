Three Boston residents killed amid deadly month on N.H. roadways
New Hampshire State Police identified the three Massachusetts residents killed in Sunday’s New London, N.H., crash, bringing to 21 the number of people who have died on New Hampshire roadways.
Sharon Nowrocki, 44, of West Roxbury; Angelo Rossi, 57, of Roslindale; and Kelly Rossi, 56, of Roslindale died on Interstate 95 Sunday when their vehicle swerved to avoid another car. None of the three were wearing seatbelts when their car rolled over and they were ejected, State Police said in a statement.
“In the state of New Hampshire, we’ve averaged about a 70 percent ejection rate for all our fatalities. Wearing a seatbelt is the right choice,” said New Hampshire State Police Captain William R. Haynes.
The crash Sunday marked the 21st death on a New Hampshire roadway between June 21 and July 21, police said. Seven of the deaths were from the fiery June motorcycle crash in Randolph, N.H. About half of the people killed in the crashes were from out-of-state, officials said.
“Highways safety officers say the 100 deadly days occur between Memorial Day and Labor Day when we see most of our crashes due to an uptake in tourism, vehicle miles traveled, and vehicles on the roadway,” Haynes said.
The top three reasons for vehicle crashes are driving under the influence, speeding, and distracted driving, which account for about 30, 26, and 9 percent of crashes, respectively, in New Hampshire, police said.
“When we choose not to wear a seatbelt or [to] take prescription or illicit drugs or drink alcohol or speed or drive distracted, it’s a poor choice when operating a motor vehicle. It’s all about making safe choices,” Haynes said.
