Newburyport man killed in I-95 crash in N.H.
A 62-year-old Newburyport man who suffered an apparent medical emergency died after his car went off Interstate 95 in Hampton, N.H. Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
William E. Kois was traveling southbound when his 2013 Porsche Cayenne went off the road just before the Taylor River, New Hampshire State Police said in statement.
The vehicle continued in the center grass median for approximately forty yards before crashing into a metal guardrail around 4:20 p.m, officials said.
Kois was transported to the Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
Officials believe that a medical event lead to Kois’ collision, but the cause of the incident is under investigation.
Anyone that may have further information related to this accident is asked to contact Trooper James Powersat james.powers@dos.nh.gov or via telephone at 603-679-3333.
