Newburyport man killed in I-95 crash in N.H.

A 62-year-old Newburyport man who suffered an apparent medical emergency died after his car went off Interstate 95 in Hampton, N.H. Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

William E. Kois was traveling southbound when his 2013 Porsche Cayenne went off the road just before the Taylor River, New Hampshire State Police said in statement.

The vehicle continued in the center grass median for approximately forty yards before crashing into a metal guardrail around 4:20 p.m, officials said.