Northeastern sexual assault suspect arrested

The man attempted to sexually assault the student around 12:50 p.m. Thursday in an academic building, police said in a statement Thursday. He was seen leaving campus on an outbound MBTA Orange Line train to Forest Hills.

Northeastern University police arrested a man who attempted to sexually assault a student on campus Thursday, Northeastern police said in a statement Tuesday.

There was no ongoing threat to the university because of the attempted assault, police said.

“NUPD, in coordinated efforts with surrounding law enforcement agencies, has identified the suspect involved in last Thursday’s attempted assault that occurred on our Boston campus. Subsequently, a warrant was issued for the suspect and he has been apprehended,” police said in a tweet Tuesday.

