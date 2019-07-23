scorecardresearch

Photos: Storm damage on Cape Cod

Severe weather hit Cape Cod on Tuesday and knocked down trees.
A roof collapsed at the Cape Sands Inn in Yarmouth on Tuesday.
A roof collapsed at the Cape Sands Inn in Yarmouth on Tuesday.(John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
