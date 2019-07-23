Stormy weather floods roads and takes down trees on Cape Cod and Southeastern Mass.
The stormy weather took down trees and flooded roadways in Southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod Monday night.
There were several reports of downed trees and wires in Harwich, including two large trees that came down on a house on Pleasant Lake Avenue (Route 124), according to reports compiled by the National Weather Service.
A building in the Freetown-Fall River State Forest sustained minor damage Monday night when it was struck by lightning, and lightning sparked a house fire on Viking Lane in Sandwich.
Part of Washington Street in Fairhaven was flooded with two feet of water, portions of Coggeshall Street and Route 18 in New Bedford were impassable, and there was a report of a car stuck in flood waters at the base of the Sagamore Bridge, according to the weather service website.
Advertisement
A flash flood watch remains in effect for Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts until 2 p.m. today, as forecasters say another round of heavy rain is expected to soak the region.
“Forecast rainfall through this afternoon ... generally around 1 to 2 inches across southeast New England w/ locally heavier amounts up around 3 inches,” forecasters tweeted.
Forecast rainfall through this afternoon ... generally around 1 to 2 inches across southeast New England w/ locally heavier amounts up around 3 inches.— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 23, 2019
Again, a FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect till 2 pm for RI & southeast MA. pic.twitter.com/ITNcwvtuhB
Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.