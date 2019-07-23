Stormy weather floods roads and takes down trees on Cape Cod and Southeastern Mass.

The stormy weather took down trees and flooded roadways in Southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod Monday night.

There were several reports of downed trees and wires in Harwich, including two large trees that came down on a house on Pleasant Lake Avenue (Route 124), according to reports compiled by the National Weather Service.

A building in the Freetown-Fall River State Forest sustained minor damage Monday night when it was struck by lightning, and lightning sparked a house fire on Viking Lane in Sandwich.