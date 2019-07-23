High school teacher in Templeton pleads guilty to child porn

A math teacher at Narragansett Regional High School in Templeton pleaded guilty to receipt and possession of child pornography Tuesday in federal court in Boston, according to the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

Warren Anderson, 27, of Lowell and Harvard, is due to be sentenced Oct. 16, prosecutors said in a statement.

He was arrested last August August 2018 as part of an ongoing investigation into the online trade of child pornography through Kik messenger, officials said.