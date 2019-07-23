High school teacher in Templeton pleads guilty to child porn
A math teacher at Narragansett Regional High School in Templeton pleaded guilty to receipt and possession of child pornography Tuesday in federal court in Boston, according to the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts.
Warren Anderson, 27, of Lowell and Harvard, is due to be sentenced Oct. 16, prosecutors said in a statement.
He was arrested last August August 2018 as part of an ongoing investigation into the online trade of child pornography through Kik messenger, officials said.
Anderson admitted to accessing sites on the dark web to obtain child pornography, and had used messaging platforms to discuss and trade child pornography, officials said.
Advertisement
Both charges have a minimum sentence of five years, up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, officials said.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.