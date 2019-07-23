Threat of strong winds, flooding from storms that prompted tornado warning on Cape Cod
Scattered thunderstorms and rain showers, which entered New England on Monday, are continuing to move through the region Tuesday, and the National Weather Service is warning that the storms could produce strong, gusty winds and flooding.
A line of storms that swept through Monday night prompted the weather service to declare tornado warnings from about 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. for parts of Cape Cod and as of 5:20 a.m. Tuesday nearly 2,000 customers across the state were without power.
The weather service also issued early Tuesday a flash flood watch for much of southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including the Cape and Islands. The watch is in effect until 2 p.m. and forecasters warned that localized pockets of heavy rain present a flood threat “especially in urbanized centers.”
By the mid-afternoon Tuesday, forecasters predict the rain will taper off, although it will remain cloudy through Wednesday afternoon, with a limited threat of showers. The weather service expects temperatures in the Boston area to remain in the 60s throughout Tuesday, representing a marked departure from the weekend’s triple-digit heat index numbers.
Monday’s initial tornado warning had included North Falmouth, East Sandwich, Osterville, and South Yarmouth, the agency said in a Twitter post.The weather service followed that with a second warning, lasting until 11 p.m., for Harwich, Dennis, Brewster, and Orleans.
Those areas of the mid-Cape are under the greatest threat of rain Tuesday, according to forecasts from the NWS. At least an inch and a half of rain is expected in Chatham, with similar totals likely on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.
Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells. Globe Correspondent John Hilliard contributed to this report.