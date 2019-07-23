Threat of strong winds, flooding from storms that prompted tornado warning on Cape Cod

Scattered thunderstorms and rain showers, which entered New England on Monday, are continuing to move through the region Tuesday, and the National Weather Service is warning that the storms could produce strong, gusty winds and flooding.

A line of storms that swept through Monday night prompted the weather service to declare tornado warnings from about 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. for parts of Cape Cod and as of 5:20 a.m. Tuesday nearly 2,000 customers across the state were without power.

The weather service also issued early Tuesday a flash flood watch for much of southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including the Cape and Islands. The watch is in effect until 2 p.m. and forecasters warned that localized pockets of heavy rain present a flood threat “especially in urbanized centers.”