Tornado warning issued for parts of Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard

Then forecasters said in a second tweet that the warning had been extended by a half hour.

In a tweet, the weather service confirmed a “Tornado Warning including East Falmouth MA, Falmouth MA, Vineyard Haven MA until 11:45 AM EDT.”

A tornado warning was issued Tuesday for parts of the Cape and Islands, according to the National Weather Service.

“Tornado Warning including South Yarmouth MA, West Yarmouth MA, Yarmouth Port MA until 12:15 PM EDT,” the weather service wrote. Forecasters added at 11:35 a.m. that a “wind gust of 69 mph was just reported from Vineyard Haven.”

Earlier Tuesday, the weather service had tweeted that severe weather was in the offing.

Advertisement

“A severe thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts was located 10 nm southeast of Block Island,” forecasters wrote. “Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor immediately.”

The weather service said in a follow-up tweet that a “severe thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts and wind gusts up to 50 kts was located near Rhode Island Sound. Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor immediately.”

During an earlier advisory, the weather service said a flash flood watch for parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

“Another round of heavy showers and embedded thunderstorms will move into Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts through midday,” the advisory said. “Localized pockets of torrential rainfall may result in 1 to 2 inches of rain in just an hour in a few locations. The result will be the potential for localized flash flooding, especially in urbanized centers. The threat for heavy rain showers and flooding should exit the Cape and Islands early this afternoon.”

The watch covers a number of Mass. communities including Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth, Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett, Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown, Vineyard Haven, and Nantucket, as well as the Rhody locales of Foster, Smithfield, Providence, Coventry, West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick, Bristol, Narragansett, Westerly, Newport, and New Shoreham, the weather service said.

Advertisement

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.