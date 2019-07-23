Two arrested, 1,520 bags of heroin seized during a traffic stop in Greenfield Saturday

Demingware and his passenger, Kyle Dennis, 26, were found to be in possession of about 1,520 wax bags of heroin inside the 2017 Toyota Corolla, police said in a statement. Both men are from Barre, Vt., officials said

At around 12:50 a.m., the driver of the vehicle, Kenneth Demingware, 28, was pulled over for speeding, according to Lieutenant Thomas Ryan, a State Police spokesman. Demingware was driving north on Interstate 91 near Exit 28 when he was stopped. He then failed to provide a valid license to the officer, according to State Police.

Troopers seized more than 1,500 bags of heroin weighing about 30.4 grams during a motor vehicle stop early Saturday morning in Greenfield, State Police said.

The men were arrested and taken to the State Police Shelburne Falls Barracks for booking. They were held at the Franklin County House of Correction before their arraignment Monday at Greenfield District Court.

Demingware was charged with trafficking heroin, conspiracy to violate drug law, refusing to identify while operating a motor vehicle, providing a false name or social security number, unlicensed operation, and speeding, State Police said.

Demingware also had a warrant out for his arrest from Lawrence District Court on charges of possession of a Class A drug, said Sarah Pinkerman, a clerk from Greenfield District Court. The warrant was posted after Demingware failed to appear for his pretrial hearing in Lawrence.

Dennis was charged with trafficking heroin, conspiracy to violate drug law, tampering with evidence, and littering from a motor vehicle.

Demingware and Dennis will both appear in Greenfield District Court Aug. 22 for their pretrial hearing. Demingware’s bail of $5,000 has not been posted, while Dennis has been released on $2,500 bail, Pinkerman said.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.