Two dead in crash on Route 49 in East Brookfield
Two people died in a motor vehicle accident on Route 49 in East Brookfield on Tuesday, the State Police said.
The town’s fire department responded, along with mutual aid crews from Sturbridge, Spencer, and Massachusetts Fire District 7, a regional pubblic safety agency.
Crews responded to a ‘reported entrapment and ejection’ accident, officials said in a tweet around 8:50 a.m.
State Police were unable to confirm the time of the accident which occurred Tuesday morning near the Spencer Town Line, officials said.
No further information was available Tuesday night.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.
