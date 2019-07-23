Van overturns in river in North Reading

A special needs van overturned into a river in North Reading Tuesday morning, leaving 7 people injured, the North Reading Fire Department said.

The van was driving special needs people near the intersection of Park Street and Central Street when it overturned into the Ipswich River around 10 a.m., said a spokesperson from the department who declined to give his name.

“Seven handicapped special needs patients were onboard. All seven were transported to Lahey Clinic in Burlington with minor injuries,” the department said.