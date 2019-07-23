Vinny Piro, colorful figure in Mass. politics, dead at 78.

Piro in 1983 received the Dr. Marilyn E. Flaherty Award from his alma mater, which “recognizes an individual who upon graduation from Salem State University, has distinguished himself or herself through their outstanding professional accomplishments,” the school’s site says.

His obituary, posted to the Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes website, said Piro, known affectionately as “Vinny” in the corridors of power on Beacon Hill, grew up in Somerville and attended Salem State, where he played basketball and received a bachelor’s in education and a master’s in business.

Former Democratic state Representative Vincent J. Piro, a colorful figure in Massachusetts politics who beat an attempted extortion charge in the 1980s, died on July 19 at the age of 78.

After finishing his studies, Piro worked for a time as an educator before entering the sharp-elbowed world of state politics.

“He soon launched a political career where he was elected to the Somerville Board of Aldermen and subsequently served as a state representative for 16 years, rising through the ranks to become assistant Democratic leader,” his obituary said.

The notice continued, “Vinny was larger than life — charismatic, magnetic and fun. He lit up a room. If you were fortunate to be called his friend, you could expect a lifetime of unwavering and enduring loyalty. You would be forever in his orbit and the recipient of warmth, generosity and friendship. Vinny was, and always will be, truly unforgettable.”

He was also the target of a high-profile criminal investigation that ended with his acquittal in 1985 on federal charges of attempted extortion and conspiracy.

“We don’t believe Vincent Piro was innocent, because he did commit a crime,″ said one juror shortly after Piro was cleared of the charges. ″But we do believe he was not guilty as charged, because entrapment was used to promulgate a crime.″

Piro had been accused of taking a $5,000 bribe from an undercover FBI agent to influence liquor license legislation. Piro returned the money three weeks later and argued that he was entrapped. But he had been recorded on tape saying some of the cash would be used to “grease a few guys.”

His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury, before he prevailed in round two.

William F. Weld, a former Massachusetts governor and US attorney who oversaw the prosecution of Piro and who’s now running a long-shot primary campaign against President Trump, speculated in 1986 about why the government took one on the chin against Piro.

“I sometimes think the jurors said to themselves, ‘Hey, he gave the money back. Why is that such a big deal?’,” Weld told the Globe at the time. “That’s not an attitude I can share, but it may be what happened.”

In 2006, Piro’s name came up in a separate federal lawsuit involving victims of the now-deceased gangster James “Whitey” Bulger.

During the 2006 civil suit, retired FBI agent Robert Fitzpatrick testified that the FBI during the early 1980s wanted to “get” three of the state’s top politicians at the time: Piro, then-House Speaker Thomas W. McGee, and then-Senate President William M. Bulger, Whitey’s kid brother.

A witness at Piro’s 1985 trial had testified that Piro demanded upfront money because he needed to “consider some people, like the speaker.” McGee denied wrongdoing and was never charged. No evidence surfaced against William Bulger.

Fitzpatrick later pleaded guilty to perjury for lying during Whitey Bulger’s blockbuster 2013 criminal trial.

Piro attempted a political comeback in 1986, targeting the state Senate seat held at the time by Salvatore Albano, who had defeated him with a sticker campaign in 1984.

During the bruising 1986 race, Piro said Albano was “all over the place” on the issues and chided his rival for, among other things, claiming support for the elderly while voting against a budget amendment that increased exemptions for senior citizens.

“He’s trying to drag me down to his level,” Albano said of Piro at the time. “If you want to talk about credibility, he has none. If Vinny Piro said he’s honest and has integrity, people would laugh. The joke is that he’s even a candidate.”

A 1981 Globe editorial headlined “VINNIE AND DENNY’S BUDGET” illustrated the clout Piro wielded in state politics at the height of his influence before the federal investigation.

“It was not funding of local aid or the proposed layoffs of state employees that forced welfare recipients and state workers to go without their checks for three weeks; it was a political tug-of-war between two Somerville pols, Vinnie and Denny - Rep. Vincent J. Piro and Sen. Denis L. McKenna,” the editorial lamented. “Vinnie was angry that his long-time friend (and Cape Cod neighbor) had been passed over for the [probation] job and had retaliated by engineering the job’s $28,000 salary out of the House version of the 1982 budget.”

Piro’s obituary, however, recounted a softer side of the former lawmaker.

“Vinny had lots of interests including golf and tennis, entertaining, good food and good company,” the notice said. “He also had a passion for waxing and detailing, not only his own cars, but his friends’ cars as well. However, he mostly enjoyed the time he spent on Cape Cod with his family where he was the happiest and most at peace.”

Piro’s funeral Mass will be said Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Parish in Stoneham.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.