Amtrak’s Boston-to-Chicago train resumes service after track repairs

“The Lake Shore Limited has returned to scheduled operations between Boston South Station and Albany two weeks ahead of schedule following infrastructure improvements by host railroad CSX, allowing Amtrak to resume train service earlier than planned,” Amtrak said.

The Lake Shore Limited train canceled service between South Station and Albany on May 20 to update train tracks, the statement said.

The Amtrak Lake Shore Limited train between Boston and Chicago resumed service July 17 after a two-month closure, Amtrak said in a statement this week.

Service was not suspended because of issues with the train, the statement said.

“The temporary suspension of train service was due to scheduled trackwork by our host railroad, CSX. This project did not have onboard components,” Amtrak said.

The train leaves Boston at 12:50 p.m. every day and gets to Chicago at 9:50 a.m. the next day. The Boston-bound train departs Chicago at 9:30 p.m. and arrives the next day at 8:01 p.m.

The journey from Chicago to Boston is about 22½ hours and covers nearly 1,000 miles. This route, which began in 1975, is one of Amtrak’s longest-running services since the company opened in 1971, Amtrak said.

“Customers can once again expect a one-seat ride as far west as Chicago as tickets are now available for customers between both cities, as well as the following interim stations across Massachusetts: Back Bay, Framingham, Worcester, Springfield, and Pittsfield,” Amtrak said.

