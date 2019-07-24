Authorities probe suspicious death in Manchester, N.H.
Manchester, N.H., police and the New Hampshire attorney general’s office are investigating a suspicious death, the attorney general’s office said in a statement Tuesday night.
The suspicious death happened at 55 Amory St. in Manchester, the statement said. The building is home to the Henry J. Pariseau Apartments, a property of the Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
“Additional information will be released as it becomes available while still maintaining the integrity of the investigation,” the statement office said.
The attorney general’s office is asking anyone with information to call Manchester police detectives at 603-668-8711.
No further information was immediately available.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.
