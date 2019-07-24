Authorities probe suspicious death in Manchester, N.H.

Manchester, N.H., police and the New Hampshire attorney general’s office are investigating a suspicious death, the attorney general’s office said in a statement Tuesday night.

The suspicious death happened at 55 Amory St. in Manchester, the statement said. The building is home to the Henry J. Pariseau Apartments, a property of the Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

“Additional information will be released as it becomes available while still maintaining the integrity of the investigation,” the statement office said.