Boston man pleads guilty to trafficking underage girl, two women

A Boston man who took an underage girl and two women across state lines to engage in prostitution pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges related to the scheme and could serve more than 12 years in prison, prosecutors say.

Corey Smith, 35, pleaded guilty in US District Court in Boston to one count of transportation of a minor for purposes of prostitution and two counts of transportation of an individual with intent to engage in prostitution, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office said.

“According to the terms of the plea agreement, the parties recommend a sentence of 146 months in prison and three years of supervised release,” Lelling’s office said in a statement.