Boston man pleads guilty to trafficking underage girl, two women
A Boston man who took an underage girl and two women across state lines to engage in prostitution pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges related to the scheme and could serve more than 12 years in prison, prosecutors say.
Corey Smith, 35, pleaded guilty in US District Court in Boston to one count of transportation of a minor for purposes of prostitution and two counts of transportation of an individual with intent to engage in prostitution, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office said.
“According to the terms of the plea agreement, the parties recommend a sentence of 146 months in prison and three years of supervised release,” Lelling’s office said in a statement.
The presiding judge will make the final sentencing call Oct. 24. Smith faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, officials said.
Smith’s public defender didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment. Prosecutors said Smith’s crimes spanned multiple states.
“Between January 2015 and March 2015, Smith transported a minor girl between Massachusetts, Georgia, and Connecticut, with the intent that she would engage in prostitution,” Lelling’s office said. “Between November 2014 to June 2015, Smith transported another woman between Massachusetts, Georgia, and Connecticut with the intent that she would engage in prostitution, and used force and threats to coerce her to do so.”
The statement also said, “Smith transported a third woman between Massachusetts and Connecticut with the intent that she would engage in prostitution between January and February 2015.”
