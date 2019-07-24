Celtics’ Kanter claims free Long Island camp cancelled because of NYC Turkish consulate

“I am even more disappointed in the Mosque for not calling the police on these thugs,” he said. “Instead bowing down before this dictator and his regime, the mosque chose to cancel something positive for the kids.”

Kanter, a native of Turkey and a vocal critic of that country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said in a Wednesday night statement the Islamic Center of Long Island “has decided to cancel the camp after the Turkish Consulate in NYC threatened the mosque, sent out their goons and encouraged people in Turkey to call the mosque and leave threatening messages.”

New Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Wednesday claimed a free basketball camp scheduled for this weekend has been cancelled because the Turkish consulate in New York City pressured the mosque hosting the event to nix it.

Messages left with the Turkish consulate in New York and the mosque were not immediately returned late Wednesday night.

Kanter, who the Celtics signed earlier this month, said the event would have been the 34th free camp he provided this summer. More than 300 youths were supposed to attend.

During his career, Kanter, 27, has angered the Turkish government, calling Erdogan, the Turkish president “the Hitler of our century.”

He reiterated his criticism Wednesday night.

“This is how the #TurkishDictator operates,” Kanter said in a tweet that included his statement about the basketball camp’s cancellation.

Erdogan’s government has revoked Kanter’s passport and issued an arrest warrant for him. His status with the Turkish government has complicated his foreign travel during his NBA career. Just last season, he skipped a road game at Toronto and a game in London, fearing reprisal for his outspoken disapproval of Erdogan.

Kanter has said Turkish authorities cannot present “any single piece of evidence of my wrongdoing.”

Earlier this week, Kanter met with two US senators, including Massachusetts Democrat Ed Markey, to discuss his ability to travel outside the US for the upcoming season.

In a joint statement, the senators said they are committed to working with Kanter so he can travel safely outside the US. They also applauded his “willingness to speak freely against authoritarianism, even as he and his family are threatened.”

Material from wire services and previous Globe coverage was used in this report. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.