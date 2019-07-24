700 crews work on Cape Cod to clear debris and restore power after tornado hits area

According to MEMA, the National Weather Service’s preliminary report “indicates the damage from the tornado on 7/23/19 began in Yarmouth and ended in Harwich on Cape Cod. The damage on the Cape was caused by both a tornado and straight line wind damage. The greatest amount of damage appears to have occurred in the town of Harwich. The tornado itself touched down in Yarmouth and then touched down again in Harwich with pockets of EF1 damage in both locations. There was extensive tree and powerline damage.”

The information was contained in a morning advisory Wednesday from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

More than 700 crews have fanned out on Cape Cod to clear debris and restore power after a tornado touched down in Yarmouth and Harwich on Tuesday , and the recovery effort is expected to take several days, officials said.

The tornado packed winds of 110 miles per hour, officials said.

Harwich police provided an update Wednesday morning on recovery efforts in town.

“Eversource has reduced the number of outages from 93% to 67%,” Harwich cops said on their Facebook page. “We are expecting additional power and tree crews to assist us today. Tree clearing crews have worked throughout the night to open roads. Sisson Road and Great Western Roads are open. Pleasant Lake Ave South of the Queen Anne Road intersection remains closed. Oak Street is open for those wishing to access Rt 6.”

In Yarmouth, where wind gusts tore part of the roof off the Cape Sands Inn, police on Wednesday urged residents to stay strong in the immediate aftermath of the storm.

“GOOD MORNING YARMOUTH!,” town police said via Facebook. “We are continuing to recover from yesterday’s Tornado strike. The Regional Shelter is open to people and pets in need at Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School located at 210 Station Avenue in South Yarmouth. Thank you Y-D CERT and BARNSTABLE COUNTY. Stay Strong Everyone!”

MEMA said state and local officials are working on recovery efforts.

“County and Local officials continue to respond to impacts from this storm, and response and recovery operations are expected to last multiple days,” the advisory said. “Significant damage has been reported to wires, trees, and several homes and commercial properties across eight communities in Barnstable County. A significant response from utility companies and debris management companies is underway. Immediate priorities include clearing roads of debris, making downed power lines safe, assessing impacts, and supporting the needs of communities and their residents.”

Said MEMA, “Over 700 crews and are focused on cutting and clearing wires down with a heightened focus on main thoroughfares.”

Additional crews also are working to restore power to storm-ravaged areas.

The advisory said that “41 National Grid personnel are on the ground, 35 technicians and 6 management personnel.” In addition, “I&R crews have physically inspected regulator stations on the Cape and found no issues at any of the stations.”

Power restoration is expected to be a “multi-day event,” the advisory said, and Eversource is also involved in the response.

“Eversource continues to complete damage assessment, clear the roadways, address community priorities and restore power to the Communities impacted by the tornado,” MEMA said.

As of 10:02 a.m., 33,575 customers were without power statewide, mainly on the Cape, according to MEMA’s online power outage map.

The National Weather Service is scheduled to release a detailed statement on the tornado later Wednesday. According to MEMA, the eight communities that suffered storm damage are Dennis, Chatham, Yarmouth, Harwich, Sandwich, Barnstable, Brewster, and Mashpee.

Shelters are available for displaced residents.

“The Dennis Yarmouth Regional High School emergency shelter opened at 7 pm on July 23,” MEMA said. “The high school is located at 210 Station Avenue, South Yarmouth. ... Additionally, the shelter is lodging 65 utility workers.”

Additional aid is available.

“Cape Cod Tech High School (Harwich) remains on standby as an emergency shelter,” MEMA said. “Two Salvation Army mobile feeding vehicles were deployed to provide meal service to Chatham and Harwich first responders and those impacted. The Salvation Army is planning to continue mobile meal, hydration, and distribution tomorrow, in all primary impact towns and will coordinate with ARC to provide meals at the Dennis Yarmouth Regional High School emergency shelter. ARC canteen services at the Harwich Community Center will resume for lunch (12noon) and dinner services.”

Yarmouth police also posted a photo of the American flag hoisted on a pole in front of the badly damaged inn.

“OUR AMERICAN FLAG FLIES STRONG!,” police wrote. “When the Tornado struck, the entire roof of a Yarmouth Motel was torn off and a solid steel flag pole was bent at the base...Fortunately no one was injured and our American Flag Kept Flying Strong! Great shot by Yarmouth Police Department Patrol Sergeant Gerry Britt. STAY STRONG YARMOUTH!”

As Cape residents work through the recovery efforts, they can expect more conventional summer weather throughout the remainder of the week, according to forecasters.

“Light showers lingering as late as 10 am, especially across the Cape & Islands,” the weather service tweeted. “Thereafter, expect a clearing trend as highs (pictured below) warm up around the upper 70s to low 80s w/ considerably much less humidity. Dewpoints around the upper 50s.”

The weather service also wrote, “Upcoming long stretch of dry weather. Lingering light showers this morning, otherwise comfortable conditions towards the weekend. Re-build of heat and humidity into the following week during which we’ll see our next best chance of rain.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.