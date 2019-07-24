Driver killed in Merrimack, N.H. crash
A driver was killed in Merrimack, N.H. after driving off the Everett Turnpike South at about 12:50 p.m. and striking a tree, New Hampshire State Police said.
The person lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason when they drove off the right side of the road near exit 10, officials said.
The driver suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Medical Examiner’s Office, officials said.
The identity of the victim is being withheld until the next of kin are notified.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Robert Bifsha at State Police Troop B in Bedfordat (603)-223-4381 or at Robert.Bifsha@dos.nh.gov.
