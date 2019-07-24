Former owner of Giovanni’s Roast Beef & Pizza in Saugus pleads guilty to tax fraud
The former owner of Giovanni’s Roast Beef & Pizza in Saugus pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to failing to report $800,000 of income to the IRS, according to the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts.
Steve Konis, 70, underreported the gross receipts of Giovanni’s from 2012 to 2016 by diverting some of the restaurant’s cash receipts, paying for some supplies with cash, and paying a portion of his employees’ wages in cash, officials said.
Konis failed to report cash receipts totaling about $800,000 and cash expenses of $312,000. He avoided paying corporate and personal taxes totaling $178,169 for tax years 2012 to 2015, officials said.
Konis pleaded guilty to two counts of aiding and assisting in filing false corporate tax returns. He is due to be sentenced on October 24.
The charge has a maximum of three years in prison, one year of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater, officials said
