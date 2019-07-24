Infante-Green’s biggest challenge over the next 90 days

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m disappointed no one has created a drinking game for the Robert Mueller hearings. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .



“Everyone wants change until change comes.”

This has become one of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green’s go-to statements when she discusses the state’s takeover of Providence schools, a mantra that suggests she’s aware that the most difficult part of her job is yet to come.

It’s catchy because it’s true.

If her first test in Rhode Island was to galvanize the community around the idea of turning around the state’s largest school district, she passed with flying colors. But her biggest challenge will come in the next 90 days as she moves to hire her own superintendent, blow up the way Providence approves vendor contracts and discuss broader changes in the district with union leadership.

We still don’t know everything Infante-Green will propose, but she acknowledges she expects charter schools to be a part of the discussion. It appears she also wants to find ways to streamline the hiring of new teachers and the termination of low-performing teachers. Down the line, she’ll almost certainly being asking lawmakers for more money for the district.

Those won’t be easy decisions, and it’s inevitable that some of the same people who cheered her at last night’s Council on Elementary and Secondary Education meeting, as she made her case for the takeover, will criticize her if they start to believe her reforms are crossing the line.

After the meeting, she made it clear she would rather collaborate with teachers and elected officials than offer top-down solutions, but she had a warning for adults who stand in her way.

“I will not compromise when it comes to student outcomes,” she said.



• Ed Fitzpatrick’s report on the state’s failure to land the headquarters of the nation’s largest restaurant supply company has been the talk of the State House since Monday. Now House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello is calling it “terribly disappointing” that a deal wasn’t reached, while other officials are scrambling to convince the company to open a different building in Rhode Island.

• Amanda Milkovits reports that Attorney General Peter Neronha and the state police will review all files of childhood sexual abuse collected by the Diocese of Providence since 1950.

• Two big job changes in Rhode Island. Jeff Grybowski is stepping down as CEO of offshore wind powerhouse Ørsted to launch a startup. Meanwhile, John Simmons, one of the state’s best-known policy shapers over the last several decades, is leaving his role as head of the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council at the end of the year.

• This is the best time of year because we’re nearing the Major League Baseball trade deadline. But the Globe’s Alex Speier makes the case that for the Red Sox to make it back to the playoffs, they’re going to need the starting pitchers they already have to step it up.



• US Representative David Cicilline will get his chance to grill Robert Mueller on live television this morning when Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary Committee, of which Cicilline is a member.

• The Providence Board of Licenses is expected to issue its decision today on Club Seven following the stabbing death of a man outside the Federal Hill nightclub last month.

• The I-195 Redevelopment District Commission meets tonight to consider voting on a deal for D+P Real Estate and Truth Box, Inc. to buy Parcel 6, which is located along Wickenden Street. The companies are pitching a grocery store along with the mixed-use development.

• The Rhode Island ACLU is hosting a legislative wrap up meeting at the East Providence Public Library beginning at 6 p.m.





