Lawmakers to resume RMV hearing next week
Lawmakers will reconvene an oversight hearing next Tuesday to examine a scandal at the Registry of Motor Vehicles, eight days after they abruptly suspended it when key witnesses did not attend and Baker administration transportation officials said they would limit their testimony.
The Joint Committee on Transportation announced its hearing will resume Tuesday, July 30, at 12 p.m. and that the committee “expects to continue with an examination of witnesses and documents which were, in part, contained in its letter” to Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack ahead of the initial hearing date.
In that letter, lawmakers asked Pollack and six other witnesses, including two RMV employees in departments closely related to a repeated failure to process out-of-state driver violation notices, to attend the hearing and testify.
Only three -- Pollack, acting Registrar Jamey Tesler and a representative from audit firm Grant Thornton -- showed up at Monday’s hearing, and Pollack told members that they could not discuss in depth circumstances at the registry leading up to discovery of the scandal because doing so might compromise Grant Thornton’s external investigation the administration ordered.
Frustrated by the lack of participation, chairs Rep. William Straus and Sen. Joseph Boncore said they would explore a range of options to compel testimony and did not rule out using another committee’ subpoena power. House Speaker Robert DeLeo also slammed the administration, saying “the Legislature’s oversight role should not -- and will not -- be subjugated to that of an outside auditing firm.”
The committee did not indicate in its Wednesday announcement if it had taken any additional action to ensure next week’s hearing does not encounter similar problems.