Lawmakers to resume RMV hearing next week

Lawmakers will reconvene an oversight hearing next Tuesday to examine a scandal at the Registry of Motor Vehicles, eight days after they abruptly suspended it when key witnesses did not attend and Baker administration transportation officials said they would limit their testimony.

The Joint Committee on Transportation announced its hearing will resume Tuesday, July 30, at 12 p.m. and that the committee “expects to continue with an examination of witnesses and documents which were, in part, contained in its letter” to Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack ahead of the initial hearing date.

In that letter, lawmakers asked Pollack and six other witnesses, including two RMV employees in departments closely related to a repeated failure to process out-of-state driver violation notices, to attend the hearing and testify.