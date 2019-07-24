Man accused of trying to sexually assault Northeastern student held without bail

Northeastern University police said the attempted assault occurred shortly before 1 p.m. July 18 in an academic building on the campus. Afterward Colson was seen leaving the campus on an Orange Line train heading toward Forest Hills.

Kennedy Colson, 29, also is charged with failing to register as a Level 3 sex offender and making lewd comments and exposing himself to a woman on an MBTA train, prosecutors said.

A homeless man accused of trying to sexually assault a Northeastern University student last week was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Tuesday.

Kennedy Colson (Transit Police)

A short time later, Colson allegedly approached a woman on the train and started asking her inappropriate questions. As the victim tried to ignore him, Colson “fully exposed himself” to her, according to MBTA Transit Police.

MBTA Transit Police said Colson was arrested July 20 after “an eagle eyed” Transit Police officer spotted him on the corner of Ukraine Way and Washington Street in Jamaica Plain. After police confirmed his identity, he was taken into custody.

Colson was initially arraigned Monday in West Roxbury Municipal Court on charges stemming from the MBTA incident. He was charged with gross lewdness and failure to register as a sex offender, and bail was set at $5,000, according to Renee Nadeau Algarin, a spokeswoman for Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

On Tuesday Colson was arraigned in Roxbury Municipal Court on charges of assault with intent to rape, kidnapping, open and gross lewdness, assault and battery, and trespassing. He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for July 26, Algarin said.

