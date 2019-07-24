Man who went to R.I. to ‘catch up with Taylor Swift’ arrested near pop star’s beachfront mansion
An Iowa man who told police he traveled to Westerly, R.I., to “catch up with Taylor Swift” was arrested after he was seen walking near the pop star’s mansion Friday with a backpack full of burglary tools, according to The Westerly Sun.
David Liddle, 32, of Iowa, was carrying a backpack that had an aluminum bat sticking out of it. Police also found that he had a crowbar, flashlight, screwdrivers, several pairs of rubber gloves, and 30 different lock picks, The Sun reported.
Liddle spent the weekend in jail and was arraigned Monday on charges of possession of burglary tools and possession of a weapon other than a firearm, according to the Fourth Division District Court clerk’s office.
“He has a history — security guards at the home told us that he was already on a watch list because there were concerns he could pose a threat,” Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey told The Sun. “It is our understanding that he may have visited other properties belonging to Taylor Swift in the past.”
Liddle told police that he’d taken the train from New York City and arrived in Westerly that day, and that he previously traveled to Nashville and Memphis. (Swift also happens to own homes in New York City and Nashville).
“He kept telling us he knew her personally and was just coming to visit,” Lacey told the Sun. “He said he was trying to launch his singing career and she had agreed to help.”
