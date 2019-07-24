Man who went to R.I. to ‘catch up with Taylor Swift’ arrested near pop star’s beachfront mansion

An Iowa man who told police he traveled to Westerly, R.I., to “catch up with Taylor Swift” was arrested after he was seen walking near the pop star’s mansion Friday with a backpack full of burglary tools, according to The Westerly Sun.

David Liddle, 32, of Iowa, was carrying a backpack that had an aluminum bat sticking out of it. Police also found that he had a crowbar, flashlight, screwdrivers, several pairs of rubber gloves, and 30 different lock picks, The Sun reported.

Liddle spent the weekend in jail and was arraigned Monday on charges of possession of burglary tools and possession of a weapon other than a firearm, according to the Fourth Division District Court clerk’s office.