Mattapoisett man charged with stealing nearly $73k in unemployment benefits

A Mattapoisett man was arraigned Monday in Suffolk Superior Court for allegedly scheming to steal nearly $73,000 in unemployment benefits, the office of Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement Wednesday.

Lawrence Risko, 59, allegedly underreported his earnings to the Department of Unemployment Assistance while he was working at the bank equipment repair company JTech in Milford, officials said.

Risko fraudulently collected $72,359 in unemployment benefits from April 2014 to October 2017, officials said.