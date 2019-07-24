Mega Millions winning lottery ticket worth $168 million sold in N.H.
The Mega Millions $168 million jackpot-winning ticket from Tuesday’s drawing was sold in New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Lottery announced Wednesday.
The ticket was sold at Brookside Market & Deli at 51 Hampton Road in Exeter, N.H. This is the state’s first Mega Millions jackpot-winning ticket since itjoined the game in 2010, Maura McCann, director of marketing for the New Hampshire Lottery, said.
The winner can choose between receiving an upfront cash prize of $108.8 million before taxes or a series of payments for $168 million before taxes over 30 years, the New Hampshire Lottery said in a statement. Brookside Market & Deli will receive $75,000 for selling the ticket.
No one had stepped forward yet to claim the prize as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, McCann said. The New Hampshire Lottery is strongly encouraging the winner to seek legal and financial aid in handling this amount of money, she said.
“New Hampshire is lucky again as somebody woke up a multimillionaire today,” Charlie McIntyre, executive director of the New Hampshire Lottery, said in the statement. “We have been waiting patiently for our first Mega Millions jackpot winner and now that we finally have a winner, the excitement is off the charts.”
The winning numbers were 1-4-23-40-45 with Mega Ball 11 and Megaplier 2, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
