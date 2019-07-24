Mega Millions winning lottery ticket worth $168 million sold in N.H.

The Mega Millions $168 million jackpot-winning ticket from Tuesday’s drawing was sold in New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Lottery announced Wednesday.

The ticket was sold at Brookside Market & Deli at 51 Hampton Road in Exeter, N.H. This is the state’s first Mega Millions jackpot-winning ticket since itjoined the game in 2010, Maura McCann, director of marketing for the New Hampshire Lottery, said.

The winner can choose between receiving an upfront cash prize of $108.8 million before taxes or a series of payments for $168 million before taxes over 30 years, the New Hampshire Lottery said in a statement. Brookside Market & Deli will receive $75,000 for selling the ticket.