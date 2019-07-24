More than 30,000 without power on Cape Cod
A tornado, which touched down in Harwich and Yarmouth on Tuesday, left areas of Cape Cod in disarray and thousands without power.
As of 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, 30,844 customers in Barnstable County were without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
Tweets from Eversource, the main power provider for the area, showed downed trees and power lines in Harwich and Orleans.
“We’ve had crews on duty since the start of the storm last night, including line workers, who were responding to power outages,” Eversource Vice President of Electric Field Operations Doug Foley said in a statement Tuesday. “We are actively responding to this storm, and we will continue to shift our crews to assist in the areas where they are needed most.”
🚨 We’re working to assess damage and restore power to tens of thousands of Cape Cod customers impacted by today’s tornado. If you’ve lost power at your vacation rental, please call 800-592-2000, ask to speak to a representative, and provide us the address of the outage.— Eversource MA (@EversourceMA) July 23, 2019
