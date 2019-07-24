Off-duty police officer spots car linked to Roxbury shooting scene; driver arrested on gun charge
An eagled-eyed off-duty Boston police officer in South Boston early Wednesday spotted a car that was seen leaving the scene of a Monday afternoon shooting in Roxbury and watched it until other officers could conduct a traffic stop and make a gun arrest, officials said.
Aaron Powell, 29, of Brockton was driving the car at the time of the traffic stop and was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm on a public way, police said in a statement.
A man was shot Monday in Roxbury at around 2:22 p.m. and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the Globe reported. The shooting took place near the intersection of Mount Pleasant Street and Vine Street, and one person was taken to a local hospital with very minor injuries, said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.
Ballistics were recovered at the scene, but no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, Tavares said. The investigation is ongoing.
At 12:08 a.m. Wednesday in South Boston, the off-duty police officer saw a vehicle that was seen leaving the scene of the shooting Monday, Tavares said.
The officer contacted Roxbury detectives and kept an eye on the vehicle as it parked at 429 West Broadway, police said. When Powell pulled back onto the main street, police officers conducted a traffic stop.
During the stop, officers recovered a loaded black 9 millimeter Hi-Point C9 luger firearm with one round in the chamber from Powell, police said.
Powell is set to be arraigned Wednesday in South Boston Municipal Court, police said. Police are not sure if he was in the car of interest at the time of the Monday afternoon shooting in Roxbury, Tavares said.
