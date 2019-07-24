Off-duty police officer spots car linked to Roxbury shooting scene; driver arrested on gun charge

An eagled-eyed off-duty Boston police officer in South Boston early Wednesday spotted a car that was seen leaving the scene of a Monday afternoon shooting in Roxbury and watched it until other officers could conduct a traffic stop and make a gun arrest, officials said.

Aaron Powell, 29, of Brockton was driving the car at the time of the traffic stop and was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm on a public way, police said in a statement.

A man was shot Monday in Roxbury at around 2:22 p.m. and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the Globe reported. The shooting took place near the intersection of Mount Pleasant Street and Vine Street, and one person was taken to a local hospital with very minor injuries, said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.