Roxbury man indicted on drug trafficking, gun charges

On Jan. 18, investigators seized a loaded gun, heroin and cocaine from a Roxbury apartment connected to Bynoe, and authorities found more heroin and cocaine on Bynoe himself, the attorney’s office said in a statement.

Federal prosecutors said Damien Bynoe was indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine. Bynoe was still on supervised release from a previous federal drug trafficking conviction when he was arrested in January, according to federal authorities, and he’s been in custody since that arrest.

A 44-year-old Roxbury man who as a juvenile shot and killed two teenagers on a Boston street in the early 1990s was indicted on drug trafficking and gun charges Wednesday, according to the US Attorney’s Office in Boston.

For the gun charge, because of his prior record, he now faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to life in prison, five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, federal prosecutors said. He could also face up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 for the alleged drug distribution, according to authorities.

Federal authorities are calling Bynoe a “career criminal,” and he has a substantial rap sheet, according to the attorney’s office.

In 2009, Bynoe was convicted in federal court in Boston of distribution of cocaine base within 1,000 feet of a school and was sentenced to six years behind bars and six years of supervised release. He was still on supervised release from that conviction when he was arrested in January.

His record also includes a 2007 conviction for assault with a firearm and a 2001 conviction for distribution of cocaine in a school zone. For the 2001 conviction, he served five years in prison, according to prosecutors.

Additionally, Bynoe had a 1991 juvenile delinquency adjudication for murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, where Bynoe gunned down two teenagers on a Roxbury street, according to the attorney’s office.

