Shark sighting briefly closes Truro beach
A shark sighting off Cape Cod on Wednesday has temporarily closed a Truro beach, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.
A great white shark was spotted 50 yards offshore at the Head of the Meadow Beach at 10:53 a.m., which prompted officials to close the beach for one hour.
Truro Recreation Department officials also posted that the beach was closed from 11 a.m. to noon and noted that two sharks were seen.
Wednesday 7/24/19: Swimming Closed at Head of the Meadow 11:00-12:00 pm due to sighting of 2 SharksPosted by Truro Recreation Department on Wednesday, July 24, 2019
This brings the past week’s shark sighting count off Cape Cod up to 13, according to the Sharktivity app. Other sightings were reported along several other area beaches, according to the conservancy.
