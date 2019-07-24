Shark sighting briefly closes Truro beach

A shark sighting off Cape Cod on Wednesday has temporarily closed a Truro beach, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

A great white shark was spotted 50 yards offshore at the Head of the Meadow Beach at 10:53 a.m., which prompted officials to close the beach for one hour.

Truro Recreation Department officials also posted that the beach was closed from 11 a.m. to noon and noted that two sharks were seen.