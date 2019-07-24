State Police seek help identifying man who flashed jogger near Charles River in Cambridge
Massachusetts State Police is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who flashed a woman while she was jogging near the Charles River in Cambridge last Thursday, police said.
A woman reported a man at 7:30 a.m. Thursday who indecently exposed himself to her while she was jogging on Memorial Drive near Vassar Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.
“The woman pursued the man and attempted to physically detain him while calling for those nearby to contact police. The man resisted the woman’s attempt to detain him and fled the area, last seen running down Amesbury Street,” police said.
Advertisement
The man was seen in a video running away from the woman after she tried to stop him.
“The suspect is described as a white male with a heavy build, short dark colored hair, a receding hair line, wearing black and grey running clothes and black running shoes with white soles,” police said.
MIT police are assisting State Police in the investigation, the statement said. State Police is asking anyone with information about the man to call Trooper Martin Concannon at 617-727-6780.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.