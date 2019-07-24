State Police seek help identifying man who flashed jogger near Charles River in Cambridge

Massachusetts State Police is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who flashed a woman while she was jogging near the Charles River in Cambridge last Thursday, police said.

A woman reported a man at 7:30 a.m. Thursday who indecently exposed himself to her while she was jogging on Memorial Drive near Vassar Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

“The woman pursued the man and attempted to physically detain him while calling for those nearby to contact police. The man resisted the woman’s attempt to detain him and fled the area, last seen running down Amesbury Street,” police said.