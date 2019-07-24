Transformer leak closes Chatham ponds
A tree fell onto a utility pole in Chatham during Tuesday’s tornado and damaged a transformer near two local ponds, officials said.
The transformer, which is owned by Eversource, leaked into the area near Mill Pond and Little Mill Pond, said Reid Lamberty, a spokesman for Eversource.
“There was a leak, but not into the water,” Lamberty said in an e-mail Wednesday night.
Clean Harbors was sent to the scene to handle the clean-up, he said.
Chatham police alerted the public to the leak in a series in a tweet earlier Wednesday.
The ponds were closed to swimming and shellfishing until the cleanup was completed, police said.
The water will have to be tested before activities can resume, police said.
