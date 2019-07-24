Two tornadoes touched down on Cape Cod Tuesday, forecasters say

[BREAKING] Two high end EF-1 tornadoes were confirmed on Cape Cod yesterday w/ maximum wind speed of 110 mph. The damage was a combination of two tornado touchdowns: one in Barnstable/Yarmouth & one in Harwich, along w/ extensive straight line wind damage. See full details below pic.twitter.com/NaHObq6hlM

“A long-lived supercell thunderstorm produced waterspouts on both Vineyard Sound and Nantucket Sound,” the service said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “One of these moved onshore as a tornado just west of Kalmus in Barnstable.”

The waterspout moved onshore at 11:57 a.m., and the tornado moved in a northeast direction at about 35 miles per hour, meteorologists said. The tornado tore a roof off a motel in Yarmouth, and additional significant tornado damage “occurred just southwest of the Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School,” according to the service. Hazelmoor Road from Violet Glen Road to Vine Brook Road was particularly hard-hit, the service said. Dozens of large trees were uprooted, and a few trees were snapped off. At least one house had shingles blown off, and another had a hold in the roof from a fallen tree, forecasters said.

That twister had a “discontinuous path and lifted in South Yarmouth,” according to forecasters. The tornado’s path was 5.52 miles long and it had a maximum path width of 250 yards, according to the service.

A few minutes later, the same storm produced a second tornado in Harwich. That tornado touched down near the center of town, just east of Harwich Elementary School and south of Parallel Street at about 12:10 p.m., according to the weather service. The twister moved northeast, passing just south of Cranberry Valley Golf Course and lifted near the vicinity of Queen Anne Road, according to the weather service.

That tornado’s path was 2.77 miles long and it had a maximum width of 250 yards, according to the service. It uprooted or snapped at least 150 hardwood trees and ripped shingles off of a few homes.

Both tornadoes had wind speeds up to 110 miles per hour, forecasters said.

No injuries were reported in the storm.

