Man survives wild ride on sailboat during tornado on Cape Cod

The storm generated an EF-1 tornado that touched down in Yarmouth and Harwich , packing 110-mile-per-hour winds. Chatham and other towns in the area were hit with high winds and heavy rains.

Corey A. Smith was working on a sailboat in Chatham on Tuesday when a powerful storm hit and caused chaos in the harbor. As fierce winds blew and boats capsized around him, Smith captured some dramatic moments on video.

Smith lives in Wareham and works as a marine systems and electronics technician for MacDougalls’ Cape Cod Marine Service in Falmouth. On Tuesday morning, he was sent out for a service call at Stage Harbor in Chatham. He knew that stormy weather was on the way, but he figured he had enough time to finish the job on his customer’s sailboat.

“When I got out there, it was blue skies,” he said. “It was a calm day.”

Advertisement

(Corey Smith)

So Smith went out to the sailboat and began to work. Around 11:40 a.m., he received a tornado alert on his phone. Then the boat started rocking back and forth.

He took a look outside.

“I could see a wall of rain coming in,” he said. “It hit me like a truck. I didn’t expect it to roll in as fast as it did.”

Powerful winds took over, and Smith was left with no choice but to ride out the storm on his customer’s sailboat. At 12:20 p.m., he started shooting video of the wild storm.

“There were times I thought that either the boat’s going over, or I’m going in,” he said.

All around him, boats were capsizing and sinking, and drifting about uncontrollably.

At one point, a big fishing trawler was heading in his direction, and it looked like it was going to slam right into him. The sailboat would have been no match for the runaway trawler.

Advertisement

“It was an unstoppable force,” he said. Smith said the trawler was about 20 feet away from hitting him when it suddenly collided with another vessel and got tangled up in moorings, stopping it in its path.

At another point during the storm, the sailboat was heeled over on its side, so it was horizontal with the water.

“I thought for sure she was going over,” he said, “but somehow she righted herself.”

Smith said he shot video of the violent storm so his friends and colleagues could see how bad the conditions were out on the water.

Smith said the sailboat he was on was one of the few vessels that survived the storm “mostly intact.” When it was all over, he was relieved.

“I finished the job even with the storm going on,” he said. “I thought I could beat the weather . . . That was a misjudgment on my part.”

He said he considers himself lucky, and he was very happy to go home to see his 4-year-old daughter, Chelsea.

“It was definitely an experience,” he said, and one that he hopes not to have again.

(Corey Smith)

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.