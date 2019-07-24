Whistleblower VA doctor who reported Manchester facility dies in car crash

The whistleblowers also contacted the Globe Spotlight team, which published a story in July 2017. The 11 doctors and medical employees said the top four administrators appeared to be more concerned with performance ratings than with proper patient treatment. They complained about flies in an operating room, thousands of patients waiting for specialist care, and nearly 100 patients suffering from a rare but preventable spinal condition that can lead to paralysis, Spotlight reported.

As the director of the spinal cord clinic at New Hampshire’s only hospital for veterans, Kois, 62, spearheaded efforts to improve patient care. In September 2016, after futile attempts to address the hospital’s shortcomings internally, he and 10 colleagues at the Manchester VA reported numerous complaints to the US Office of Special Counsel, a federal whistleblower agency.

Dr. William “Ed” Kois, a doctor who prompted scrutiny of veteran hospitals nationwide after he filed a whistleblower complaint alleging substandard care at the Manchester VA Medical Center in New Hampshire, died following a car crash Tuesday.

Veteran Affairs Secretary David Shulkin removed the top two leaders of the Manchester VA and announced a “top to bottom review” within hours of the Spotlight story’s publication.

“His legacy, most importantly, is that you can’t expect employees to just ignore substandard care. People can speak up and get something done,” Dr. Stewart Levenson, Manchester’s former chief of medicine and Kois’ fellow whistleblower, said. “He saved many lives as a doctor and as an advocate for his patients.”

“He knew what the right thing was to do and he didn’t dwell on the risks,” Levenson added. “When we became whistleblowers, we could have lost it all.”

In 2018, a VA task force released recommendations that included improving organizational culture, stronger accountability measures, infrastructure renovations, and community partnerships.

“Dr. Kois was incredibly passionate about the care he provided to our nation’s veterans and he will truly be missed,” Alfred Montoya, the current medical center director at Manchester VA, said in statement.

Friends described Kois as a renaissance man with a strong moral compass. He was a Persian rug collector, an inventor, and a doctor who went the extra mile — offering his patients rides when they needed them.

One of his close friends, attorney Andrea Amodeo-Vickery, first heard of Kois nearly 30 years ago through her personal-injury legal clients. “I had legions of clients who saw him, who would report back to me how much he helped them,” she said. “He was considered the best diagnostician in the state.”

Amodeo-Vickery, who agreed to represent the Manchester VA whistleblowers, said, “He had his own internal value system and that’s what motivated him. It was a wonderful value system that benefitted all those who knew him.”

On Tuesday morning, Kois had called Amodeo-Vickery to ask how her meeting with Congressman Chris Pappas had gone. Kois had wanted to attend the meeting about whistleblower doctors and the retaliation they said they suffered at VA hospitals. He was concerned about veterans to the end, Amodeo-Vickery said.

Kois had only just returned to work on Monday, after taking a few months leave due to medical issues, according to Amodeo-Vickery.

Kois, who lived in Newburyport, drove his 2013 Porsche Cayenne off Interstate 95 in Hampton, N.H., around 4:20 p.m., state police said in a statement. He was driving south when his car veered off the roadway onto the grassy center median and struck a metal guardrail, officials said.

Kois was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials said they believe a medical problem led to the single-vehicle crash, but the incident remains under investigation.

Many politicians heralded Kois as an important healthcare reformer whose impact will be felt after his death.

“His compassion and conscience compelled him to raise awareness of unacceptable conditions at the Manchester VA, which continues to drive important changes to the delivery of care in Manchester,” US Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from New Hampshire, said in a statement.

Globe correspondent Sarah Wu can be reached at sarah.wu@globe.com.