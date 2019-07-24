84-year-old man dies after two car crash in Richmond

An 84-year old man died after he was involved in a two-car crash on Route 41 Wednesday afternoon in Richmond, State Police said.

The man, who was not identified, was a passenger in a 2007 Subaru Forester that collided with a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado on Dublin Road at 4:20 p.m., State Police said in a press release.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.