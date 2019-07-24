84-year-old man dies after two car crash in Richmond
An 84-year old man died after he was involved in a two-car crash on Route 41 Wednesday afternoon in Richmond, State Police said.
The man, who was not identified, was a passenger in a 2007 Subaru Forester that collided with a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado on Dublin Road at 4:20 p.m., State Police said in a press release.
He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
The driver of the Subaru, a 78-year-old woman from Richmond, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive,” police said.
The driver of the Silverado, a 19-year-old woman from Chatham, New York, was not injured, police said.
The road was closed for about four hours, police said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
